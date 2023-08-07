TSRTC to soon introduce AC electric buses in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:03 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: The eco-friendly Air-Conditioned electric buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be soon available for commuters in Hyderabad. The TSRTC, which had decided to introduce 1,300 electric buses in Greater Hyderabad region in a phased manner is making arrangements to put 25 electric buses into use soon.

Managing Director, TSRTC, VC Sajjanar on Monday, inspected the prototype of the electric AC bus at Bus Bhavan on Monday and enquired officials about the facilities provided to the passengers in the bus.

“The Corporation will soon make available eco-friendly electric buses in Hyderabad. As part of the initiative, Olectra has placed an order for 550 electric buses with Greentech Limited (OGL). It has decided to run 500 buses in Hyderabad city and 50 buses in Vijayawada route, where already 10 electric buses are plying,” Sajjanar said.

“Of them, 50 are AC buses, rest are either ordinary or metro express buses. Olectra will supply these buses to TSRTC in installments on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis. In addition to these, the process of purchasing another 800 electric buses in the city is in process,” Sajjanar added.

Features of AC electric bus:

AC buses are 12-meter-long and comes with electric high-tech features.

Each bus is 35-seater capacity with mobile charging facility, seat belt facility and CCTV cameras.

Reverse parking assistance camera to enable the bus to reverse.

Four LED boards have been installed in the bus for destination details.

Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) has been installed in buses

They can travel up to 225 kilometers on a single charge. Full charging takes 2 to 3 hours.

Safety features include panic button at every seat and vehicle tracking system.