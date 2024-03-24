TT-NT auto show concludes on colorful note

The show witnessed a huge number of vehicle lovers from different walks of life and they were seen visiting each and every stall and enquiring about the cost of vehicles and advanced features provided in the cars.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 March 2024, 08:49 PM

The show witnessed a huge number of vehicle lovers from different walks of life and they were seen visiting each and every stall and enquiring about the cost of vehicles and advanced features provided in the cars.

Karimnagar: The two-day auto show organized by Namaste Telangana and Telangana Today concluded here on a colorful note on Sunday evening. Cultural programmes organized as part of the concluding session attracted the people who participated in the auto show held at Mahatma Jyothiba Phule grounds here.

The show witnessed a huge number of vehicle lovers from different walks of life and they were seen visiting each and every stall and enquiring about the cost of vehicles and advanced features provided in the cars.

Also Read Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana Auto Show gets overwhelming response

Besides two and four wheeler vehicles of all ranges, high-end cars of popular automobile companies were displayed in the show.

Car of different companies were displayed by dealers like Adarsha Automotives Private Limited, Volvo Krishna exclusive, Mercedes Benz Mahavir Group, Mahavir ISUZU, MG, Pride Jeep, Green Honda, Citroen pride motors, Malik KIA, Mahindra, Lakshmi Nissan, Kakatiya Toyota, Quantum bike and others were displayed in the show.

While participating as chief guest in concluding session, TSCAB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao appreciated Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today for conducting the auto show for the convenience of the local people.