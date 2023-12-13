TT Sunrise: ISRO Moon Mission 2040, PM Modi About AI, KCR Request To His Fans, New Year In Hyderabad

Today's morning news includes BRS chief KCR's request to his fans, New Year parties in Hyderabad, high quality living in Hyderabad, response for free bus rides in Telangana and more
TT Sunrise from Telangana Today brings you the morning news daily. Today’s morning news includes BRS chief KCR’s request to his fans, New Year parties in Hyderabad, high quality living in Hyderabad, response for free bus rides in Telangana, Harish Rao about BRS in opposition, India’s stand on climate and health challenges, ISRO moon mission 2040, PM Modi on ethical use of AI, Pakistan terror attack, Under-19 cricket world cup selection, junior hockey world cup semifinals, and Adivi Sesh-Sruthi Haasan new pan India film.
Watch: