TTD to release white paper on Srivani Trust funds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:19 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board trust has announced that it will soon release the white paper on the Srivani trust funds and will take serious action against the false allegations levelled against the Srivani trust. The TTD chairman, YV Subba Reddy, said on Monday that the temple trust will release the white paper on the Srivani trust funds, which shows all transactions in a transparent manner under the trust. Further, he said that political leaders have been levelling these allegations against TTD for their own political gains.

He added that the trust was established in 2019 with the honorable goal of building Lord Venkateswara temples all throughout the nation as part of the TTD’s initiatives to promote Sanatana Dharma.

With the donations it received from the trust in the Telugu States, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karnataka, TTD has built 2,445 temples, many of which are in SC, ST, and fishermen’s colonies. It has also given smaller temples financial grants to carry out daily rituals and assisted in the renovation of older temples.

He went on to explain that, as part of Srivani, TTD offers darshan to 1,000 devotees every day, 500 of whom purchase tickets online and the other 500 of whom purchase tickets at the JEO office in Tirumala. A receipt will be produced as soon as the devotee pays Rs. 10,500, where Rs. 10,000 is a contribution to the trust and Rs. 500 is for a darshan ticket. For Srivani, the TTD has set up a unique account. He challenged everyone to check the account if they had any questions about it.