Two boys drown in tank in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

(Representational Image) Three boys had gone swimming in the tank near the Govindarajulagutta locality, with two of them accidentally drowning in the tank, the police said.

Warangal: In a tragic incident, two minor boys drowned in the Ursu Gutta tank here on Monday. While the body of Maturi Ramcharan (12) was retrieved, another boy aged around 11 years, Rishwik, is still missing.

Three boys had gone swimming in the tank near the Govindarajulagutta locality, with two of them accidentally drowning in the tank, the police said. The Mills Colony police stopped the search as night fell.

Also Read Youth killed in drunken brawl in Warangal