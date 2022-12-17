Two-day national conference held at NIT Warangal

The conference on ‘Advances in Construction Materials and Management’ was organised by the Department of Civil Engineering.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Warangal: A two-day national conference on ‘Advances in Construction Materials and Management’ was organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Warangal, on Friday and Saturday.

Dean Academic, Prof Kumar Neeraj Jha of the IIT Delhi, Head of the Department, Civil Engineering Department, NIT Warangal, Prof Guneshwar Rao were the guests for the event. A total of 50 academicians, researchers, practicing engineers and scientists presented their technical papers at various sessions.

Six keynote addresses from eminent speakers by Prof Kumar Neeraj Jha, Prof Venkata Santhosh Kumar of IIT Bombay, C A Prasad of the Director Metey Engineering, Prof Visalakshi Talakokula of the Mahindra Ecole Central School of Engineering, Prof S B Singh of the BITS Pilani, and Dr Baskar of SERC, Chennai were part of the two-day event.