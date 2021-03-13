Two held by Hyderabad cybercrime police for aiding cyber crooks

By | Published: 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons hailing from Jamtara who helped fraudsters by providing bank accounts, were arrested by the Hyderabad cybercrime police, on Saturday.

According to the police, Manoj Das and Govind Mondal, were providing their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters who then asked the public to transfer money into the account on pretext of updating KYC. When the amount is received in the bank account, Manoj Das and Govind withdrew it and after deducting their commission handed it over to the fraudsters, the police added. They were produced before the court and remanded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .