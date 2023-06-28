Uppal Skywalk – Hyderabad’s New Attraction | KTR | Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad now has another swanky new skywalk, that is not just helpful for pedestrians but also adds to the city’s beauty. Located at the Uppal Junction, it was built at a cost of Rs. 25 crore and was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. Let’s watch the video to know more about the Uppal Skywalk.