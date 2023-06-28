Wednesday, Jun 28, 2023
Home | Videos | Uppal Skywalk Hyderabads New Attraction Ktr Hyderabad

Uppal Skywalk – Hyderabad’s New Attraction | KTR | Hyderabad

Uppal Skywalk was built at a cost of Rs. 25 crore and was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KTR.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 04:17 PM, Wed - 28 June 23
Uppal Skywalk – Hyderabad’s New Attraction | KTR | Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad now has another swanky new skywalk, that is not just helpful for pedestrians but also adds to the city’s beauty. Located at the Uppal Junction, it was built at a cost of Rs. 25 crore and was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. Let’s watch the video to know more about the Uppal Skywalk.

LSEG_Growing

Related News

LSEG_Growing

Latest News