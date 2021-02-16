Two kids fall into Nizam Sagar canal, villagers rescue one in Kamareddy

Degavat Ravinder (10) and Kiran (9) went the canal banks when the former was washed away. Kiran tried to rescue but he also fell into the canal in the process.

Kamareddy: Two children were washed away in Nizamsagar canal waters when they went for open defecation on the banks of Nizamsagar canal at Sangem village of Nasrullabad Mandal in Kamareddy district on Monday. While villagers managed to rescue one of them, the other is still missing.

Degavat Ravinder (10) and Kiran (9) went the canal banks when the former was washed away. Kiran tried to rescue but he also fell into the canal in the process.

Villagers who saw the kids slipping into the canal rescued Kiran with the help of local fishermen. Ravinder has not been found yet since he was washed away in the heavy flow of water.

