Three members of a family washed away by floods near Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:53 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Mulugu: In a tragic incident, three members of a family were reportedly washed away by floodwaters near here. The disaster struck in the early hours of Thursday when a nearby tank at Burugupet village, Venakatapur Mandal, breached due to the heavy floods.

The victims were identified as Banda Saraiah (60), along with Banda Saramma and Rajamma. The family was fast asleep in their home when the breach occurred at the Maredugonda tank.

While the body of Saraiah was found in the nearby agriculture fields, the search is on for the other two family members, who are still missing.

Mulugu district has been grappling with unprecedented rainfall, which commenced at 8:30 AM on Wednesday and persisted until 8 AM on Thursday. The situation took a turn for the worse as Venkatapur Mandal recorded 64.98 cm of rainfall, making it the highest-ever 24-hour rainfall in the history of Telangana.

District authorities under the leadership of Collector Ila Tripathi are working to provide relief and support to the affected families.