Two killed in road accident at Kothagudem

The incident occurred when a speeding truck hit an auto rickshaw

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Kothagudem: Two persons died in a road accident at Muddukur village of Annapureddypalle in the district on Saturday. The incident occurred when a speeding truck hit an auto rickshaw.

The deceased, Sk. Dargah Ali (23) and Vattikonda Gopi (22) belong to Julurpad mandal.

