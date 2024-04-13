Two killed in road accident in Jagtial

The incident occurred when two bikes coming from opposite directions collided with each other. Mirza Khaja Pasha (38) and Thogati Venkatesh (28) died in the accident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 April 2024, 09:31 AM

Representational Image.

Jagtial: Two persons were killed and three others injured in a road accident that took place near Choulamaddi of Metpalli mandal on Friday night.

The incident occurred when two bikes coming from opposite directions collided with each other. Mirza Khaja Pasha (38) and Thogati Venkatesh (28) died in the accident.

According to the police, a resident of Muslimpura of Metpalli town, Khaja Pasha along with his two daughters Ayesha and Alisha went to Korutla and was returning.

Meanwhile, natives of Korutla, Venkatesh and Induri Srinivas were proceeding towards Korutla from Metpalli. Khaja Pasha and Venkatesh sustained serious injuries when two bikes rammed each other in the outskirts of Choulamaddi.

Local people shifted them to Korutla hospital where they breathed their last while undergoing treatment.

Srinivas, Ayesha and Alisha were shifted to Metpalli hospital. Srinivas was shifted to Nizamabad hospital for better treatment as his condition deteriorated.

Metpalli SI Chiranjivi began investigation by registering a case.