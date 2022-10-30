Adelli Pochamma temple teems with devotees in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Nirmal: The ancient Sri Pochamma temple witnessed a large number of devotees at Adelli village in Sarangapur mandal on Sunday.

Around 10,000 devotees belonging to several parts of Nirmal and the neighboring Nizamabad and Adilabad districts thronged the shrine and offered prayers. They broke coconuts, sacrificed chicken and goats as a token of gratitude for their well being. They dined under the trees and made-shift tents. They earlier had a holy dip in a holy pond located near the temple.

The devotees arrived at the temple using different means of transit including cars, jeeps, autor-rickshaws, trolleys and bullock carts. The sleepy village came come alive with the arrival of the devotees. Business establishments and eateries witnessed brisk sales. The temple registered around an income of Rs 1 lakh by way of donations and tickets for various services.

According to legends, Sri Pochamma has been worshipped since many centuries. It is believed that she would fulfill desires of the devotees if they visit the temple and offer prayers. She had protected residents of the village when an epidemic struck the habitation. The shrine is a major pilgrim centre of the district. Two day long festivities are observed for worshipping the deity before Dasara festival too.