Two killed, one injured in road accident in Narayanpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:55 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Narayanpet: Two persons died and another was injured when the car they were travelling in hit a truck from behind at Gudigandla village at Makthal mandal here on Thursday morning.

The victims were identified as Basha (50) and Shikoor (50), natives of Sattennapalli mandal of Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh. The injured person Venkat Rao has been shifted to the Government General Hospital, Mahabubnagar.

The incident occurred when the car in which the trio were travelling hit a truck from behind while overtaking it. The trio were returning from Goa towards Hyderabad.

Such was the impact of the collision that the car got stuck in the rear portion of the truck and was dragged for nearly half a kilometre, according to reports.

Other road users, who saw this, overtook the truck and alerted the driver about the accident and ensured the truck stopped. The truck driver ran away from the spot.

Car driver Prashanth sustained minor injuries.

Police are investigating.