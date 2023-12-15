Two-member team probes into assault of RIMS-Adilabad junior doctors

Students of RIMS-Adilabad burn an effigy of director Jaisingh Rathod demanding a probe after suspending him in Adilabad on Friday

Adilabad: A two-member team from Nizamabad Medical Institute of Science (NIMS) has launched a probe into the assault of six junior doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (RIMS)-Adilabad here on Friday.

Members of the team Dr Shivaprasad and VV Rao told pressmen that they probed into the incident and would submit a report to the Directorate of Medical Education. Meanwhile, students boycotted classes and staged a dharna demanding action against the culprits persons and RIMS director Dr Jaisingh Rathod, on the premises of the institute for the second day on Friday.

Rathod, assistant professor Kranthi Kumar and two others were booked for their alleged role in the assault against six junior doctors on Wednesday night. Kranthi Kumar, Wasim, Manepalli Srikanth, Sai Krishna and Venkatesh Bhupathi were already arrested for assaulting the doctors.

Cause of the brawl

Dr Jaisingh is learned to have reprimanded a junior doctor for rash driving on the campus on Wednesday. The student initially refuted the allegations of the director. He, however, confessed when Jaisingh showed CCTV camera footage. The student and four other junior doctors the promised the director that similar incidents would not occur in future.

Meanwhile, Jaisingh’s friends Kranthi, Shiva, Wasim, Venkatesh and Sai Krishna entered the campus by breaching the security system and then thrashed the junior doctors, resulting in mild tension. Police rushed to the spot and pacified two warring groups.