Two migrant workers killed, one injured in road accident in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 11:40 AM

Siddipet: Two migrant workers died while one was critically injured after a speeding lorry hia two-wheeler near Thoguta of Siddipet district on Friday morning.

The victims were engaged in Mallanna Sagar reservoir works. The condition of the injured is also said to be critical. He was rushed to the area hospital at Dubbak for treatment. The deceased were not yet identified.

The Thoguta police have registered a case. The lorry driver was taken into custody.