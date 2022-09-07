Two persons murdered in separate incidents in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:25 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: Two persons including a woman were brutally murdered in separate incidents in Nizamabad district since Tuesday.

A 40-year-old mason K Poshetty was allegedly killed by his wife Savitri’s employer B Srinivas, a labour contractor, at Rudrur village in the district by pushing him in a lake on the village suburbs. Though the incident occurred on Friday, it came to light on Tuesday after the police grilled Savitri.

Rudrur Circle Inspector A Jan Reddy said Savitri lodged a complaint with the police stating that her husband went missing for the last few days. After enquiring with the village elders, the police got suspicion on Savitri and grilled her.

She then admitted that her employer Srinivas killed her husband after offering liquor near the lake. When Poshetty became intoxicated, Srinivas killed him by pushing him into the lake and fled the premises.

Savitri said Srinivas murdered her husband for harassing her regularly in an inebriated condition. Her mother also asked Srinivas to eliminate Poshetty for harassing her daughter within a few months after the marriage 10 years ago. The couple was blessed with two children.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a murder case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Savitri, her mother and Srinivas and arrested them.

In a separate case, a farmer R Sailu murdered his wife Kavitha by slitting her throat with a knife after a family dispute at their house in Rudrur. Sailu became furious after Kavitha quarrelled with his mother over a family dispute.

With the help of a knife, he slit the throat of Kavitha and killed her. Death was instant for Kavitha. The police booked a murder case against Sailu and arrested him. The police handed over the children of Savitri and Kavitha to their family members.