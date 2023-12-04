Two pilots killed in Toopran aircraft mishap

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 11:48 AM, Mon - 4 December 23

Iaf

Hyderabad: Two pilots were confirmed killed in the early morning aircraft crash in Toopran here on Monday.

According to an official statement from the Indian Air Force Headquarters, New Delhi, one Pilatus PC 7 Mk Il trainer aircraft met with an accident this morning during a routine training sortie from the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad. The lAF has confirmed that both the pilots on board sustained fatal injuries.

No damage to any civil life or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the statement added.