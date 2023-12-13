Two students from Mancherial qualify for national athletics meet

Two girls from a school of the town have been qualified to participate in a national-level athletics meet to be held in Lucknow from December 16 to 20.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Mancherial: Two girls from a school of the town have been qualified to participate in a national-level athletics meet to be held in Lucknow from December 16 to 20.

Susrita Prajwala Choudari of Carmel Convent High School won gold in a state-level 80 metres hurdle run conducted in Warangal a few days back, while Sirigna Choudary from the similar institution bagged bronze medal in 100 metres and silver medal in 4X100 relay race at the same event. They bagged the opportunity by shining in the state-level event.

Carmel Convent High School principal sister Rincy, vice-principal sister Tissy, sister Lilly, coach Anil Kumar, PETs Francis Sukumar and Chiranjeevi congratulated the two students for being qualified to the national event. They told other students to draw inspiration from the medal winners and to excel in sports.