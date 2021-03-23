Two UoH alumni get Marie-Curie Post-Doctoral Fellowship

While Dr. Rajendra will work under the supervision of renowned scientist Prof. Jonathan Clayden at University of Bristol, UK, for a period of two years, Dr. Divya will work under the supervision of Prof. Zoe Schnepp, School of Chemistry, University of Birmingham

By | Published: 6:55 pm

Hyderabad: Two former PhD scholars at the School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad (UoH), Dr. Rajendra Kumar Mallick and Dr. U Divya Madhuri, have been awarded the prestigious Marie-Curie Post-Doctoral Fellowship to pursue postdoctoral research in chemistry.

While Dr. Rajendra will work under the supervision of renowned scientist Prof. Jonathan Clayden at University of Bristol, UK, for a period of two years, Dr. Divya will work under the supervision of Prof. Zoe Schnepp, School of Chemistry, University of Birmingham.

Rajendra’s project proposal for the Marie-Curie fellowship 2020 is on the topic ‘Novel Scaffolds by Mild Photochemical Rearrangement of Reactive Enolate and Organolithium Anions’ which has ranked outstanding by scoring 95.8 per cent.

Divya’s project proposal entitled ‘Nanocasting Synthesis of Metal Carbide and Nitride Electrocatalysts’ secured 95.4 per cent, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .