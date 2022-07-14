Two workers electrocuted in Yadadri-Bhongir district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:23 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Two workers were electrocuted while setting up an iron pole for lighting system near Mission Bhagiratha water tank at Marribavi thanda of Santhan Narayanpur mandal in the district on Thursday.

The victims were Thalloju Arun(25) and Nallapu Prashanth (17) from Lingotham of Marriguda mandal in Nalgonda district. Another three workers were also injured in the incident.

According to the police, while the workers were setting up an iron pole for lighting system at a water tank of Mission Bhairatha Marribavi thanda, it accidentally came to contact with a live wire, which was passing beside it. Arun and Prashath died on the spot in the incident. The three injured workers were shifted to nearby hospital of treatment and their condition was out of danger.

On the other hand, the workers alleged that lack of coordination between the officials of Mission Bhagiratha and electricity department was reason for the incident. The electricity supply was not stopped in the area while doing the works, they said.