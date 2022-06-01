Two youngsters killed in auto-bus collision at Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:13 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Representational Image

Hanamkonda: Two youngsters including the autorickshaw driver were killed as the auto in which they were travelling collided head on with an RTC bus near SR University campus at Ananthasagar on Wednesday.

They killed were Manda Srinivas (26) and his friend Anudeep (25) hailing from Bavupet village. They were coming to their village from Elkathurthy when the auto was hit by the bus going towards Elkathurthy. Both of them died on the spot, according to the villagers.

The bodies were shifted to MGM hospital for postmortem. We are investigating the case to find out whose fault led to the accident, said Hasanparthy SI Ravi Kiran.

