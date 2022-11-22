| Two Youngsters Killed In Bike Bullock Cart Collision In Adilabad

Two youngsters were killed on the spot when a motorcycle collided with a bullock cart at Sunkidi village in Thalamadugu mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:01 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Adilabad: Two youngsters were killed on the spot when a motorcycle collided with a bullock cart at Sunkidi village in Thalamadugu mandal on Tuesday evening.

Thalamadugu Sub-Inspector Pravallika said the victims were Yashwanth (20), of Atnamguda village and Vijay (21) from Mandaguda village in the same mandal.

Yashwanth and Vijay died on the spot after their bike collided head on with a bullock cart at a curve near the village. They were returning home after taking part in a Kabaddi competition at Palsi (K) village.

Over-speeding is suspected to have led to the mishap.