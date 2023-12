U-13 Chess Championship: Viresh jumps to sole lead

In the girls category, another Maharashtra player Shreya G Hipparagi was in the lead with eight points after as many rounds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Maharashtras Sharnathi Viresh during his match.

Hyderabad: Maharashtra’s Sharnarthi Vinesh defeated Vivaan Vijay to take sole lead with eight points in the boys category at the 36th National Under-13 boys and girls Chess Championship, being conducted under the aegis of Telangana Chess Association, at the Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, South Central Railway Sports Complex, on Friday.

Results: Round 8: Boys: Sharnarthi Viresh (MH) (8) bt Vivaan Vijay Saraogi (MH) (6.5); Mrinmoy Rajkhowa (ASM) (6.5) drew K Adharsh (7); V Raghav (TN) (7) bt Banik Hrishikesh Kumar (WB) (6); S Mohit (TN) (6.5) drew with Vihaan Dumir (MH) (6.5); Vatsal Singla (DL) (6) lost to Sushanth Vaman Shetty (KTK) (7); Gaikwad Manas (MH) (6.5) bt S Darshan (TN) (6); Sriram Adarsh Uppala (TS) (6.5) bt Aadik Theophane Lenin (KL) (5.5); Vandan Alankar Sawai (DL) (6) drew with Md Reyan (BH) (6.5); Siddhanth Poonja (KTK) (6.5) bt Aarav Saish Amonkar (KTK)(5.5); S Saisarvesh (TN) (6) drew with Kushagra Jain (MH) (6); Mahesh Koli Arnav (MH) (6.5) bt Abheek Bhatt (MH) (5.5); Sherla Prathamesh (MH) (6.5) bt Sagnik Dutta (WB) (5.5); Vivaan Sachdev (KTK) (5.5lost to Challa Saharsha (TS) (6.5); P Vignesh Kannan (TN) (6) drew with S Madhesh Kumar (PON) (6); VX Jackson (TN) (5.5) lost to Madhvendra Pratap Sharma (MP) (6);

Girls: Gorli Nyna (AP) (7) drew with G Shreya Hipparagi (MH) (8); Aamuktha Guntaka (AP) (6.5) drew with B Kirthika (TS) (6½); Nihira Koul (MH) (6.5) Drew Sherali Pattnaik (UK) (6); G Shivamshika (TG) (6) drew with Arshiya Das (TP) (6); Saparya Ghosh (WB) (6) drew with Aadya Gupta (DL) (6); Pratyasha Jena (OS) (6) drew with SK Vaishnavi (TN) (6); Samhita Pungavanam (TS) (5.5) lost to Akshaya Sathi (KTK) (6.5); Vritika Krushna Game (MH) (5.5) lost to Siddhi Rao (KTK) (6.5); Kalyani Sirin (KL) (6) bt Saranya Devi Narahari (TS) (5); Yasaswi Krishna Bommi (AP) (6) bt Anushka Jain (RJ) (5); Shanmathi, Sree (TN) (6) bt Asudani Ruhani Raj (GJ) (5); Goddeti Hima Tejaswini (AP) (6) bt RV Pavithra (TN) (5); Myra Singh (DL) (6) bt Shradha Smaranika Nanda (OS) (5); Modipalli Deekshitha (TS) (6) bt Hanya Shah (GJ) (5); VC Nivedita (TN) (5.5) bt Kashvy Sabharwal (HR) (5).