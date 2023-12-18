Uber announces round trip feature for its long-distance service ‘Intercity’

The new feature will allow passengers to book single or multi-day return on outstation travels with Uber, while retaining the same car and the driver.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: Uber on Monday announce the rolling-out of the round trip feature on its flagship long-distance product, Intercity.

The feature, live across all cities, empowers users with a much higher level of flexibility and convenience on their business or leisure trips.

Riders can now book outstation round trips for as many as 5 days. The vehicle and the driver will be with the rider through the duration, with the enhanced flexibility of adding stops as they go.

The option to reserve rides up to 90 days in advance has been designed to help in better journey planning for planned, outstation travel. The feature is beneficial for drivers, too, as this gives them the option to lock in higher earnings and plan their days ahead.

The fare for round trips includes waiting time and overnight lodging fees (for multi-day trips) to ensure the drivers are compensated for their time.