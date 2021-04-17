ULB polls: 154 nominations filed for Siddipet Municipality on second day

According to election authorities, 140 candidates have filed 154 sets of nominations where 14 of them filed two sets of nominations

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Siddipet: A massive 140 candidates have filed their nominations for different wards of Siddipet Municipality from various political parties here on Saturday, the second day of the nominations.

According to election authorities, 140 candidates have filed 154 sets of nominations where 14 of them filed two sets of nominations. As many as 86 persons have filed their nominations from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) while 31 independents, 26 Congress Party candidates and 21 from BJP have also filed their nominations taking the total nominations until today to 169. The TRS leadership had a challenge of convincing their leaders to withdraw since the party leaders have filed multiple nominations for each of 43 wards.

Meanwhile, Municipal Chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu’s wife Manjula has filed her nomination for 24th ward, which her husband represented in the last election. Since the Chairman post was reserved for the women general this time, Rajanarsu”s wife has decided to contest the election.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who announced the candidatures of six wards on Friday, has announced the names of candidates for six other wards on Saturday. He has called upon the leaders to support the candidates whom the party leadership has decided to field in the election. Rao, however, has assured to provide opportunities to all the leaders who have been working for strengthening the party in Siddipet.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .