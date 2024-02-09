Unidentified man murdered, set on fire in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 08:02 PM

Siddipet: An unidentified man was murdered and set on fire at Pittalawada near Raghavapur village in Siddipet Rural mandal on Friday.

The man was aged between 35 and 40 years. He was set on fire with paddy hay from a paddy field.

The police have recovered a liquor bottle and a pesticide bottle from the location.

A case has been registered. The Siddipet Rural Police have circulated the pictures of the man to all the Police stations to identify the person.

ACP Surendar Reddy and other officials have inspected the crime scene.