Unidentified persons stole expensive jewelry of Mumbai native in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:51 AM, Tue - 4 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons allegedly stole expensive jewelry belonging to a travel agency owner from an upscale hotel at Banjara Hills.

Farook Ahmed Baig, a native of Mumbai had checked into the hotel at Banjara Hills on September 24 and later due to some VIP movement at the hotel and other service related issues, checked out the next day.

“On checking my baggage while vacating the room, I found gold ornaments and other jewelry items diamond bracelet, natural diamonds, gold chain pendant, diamond ear ring, mangalsutra and other items missing,” he stated in the complaint.

On October 1, the man approached the Punjagutta police who registered a zero FIR and transferred case to Banjara Hills police station.