Unique book, written by students edited by teacher released in Hyderabad

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 13 February 2024, 06:47 PM

Students along with their English teacher Gangaiah pose for a group photo flaunting their book on the premises of their school in Yapalguda village of Adilabad Rural mandal.

Adilabad: This book is unique. Because its writers are not your regular tribe of authors. Students of a government primary school in a remote village of the district have come together to compile an anthology of stories, which was then edited by their teacher. The book was released at a programme held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Eighteen students of Class V at the state-run primary school at Yapalguda village in Adilabad Rural mandal jointly published the 20-page book, an anthology of stories, inspiring their counterparts from corporate schools. Their literary endeavor, edited by their English teacher and the headmaster of the school, Buka Gangaiah, who encouraged the pupils to pen moral and thought provoking stories, is winning plaudits from many.

“We identified certain students who had excellent communication skills when they were studying Class IV. We improved their listening, reading and speaking skills before propelling them to write the stories after they were promoted to Class V. We gave them themes and they then narrated the stories to apply their ability to express creativity in writing,” Gangaiah told ‘Telangana Today.’

The headmaster disclosed that the students committed errors while drafting the stories, but they were asked to correct the mistakes on their own. He revealed that he rephrased the stories before publishing the book by incorporating the stories. Organisers of a children literature exhibition agreed to unveil the work of the students, boosting their morale, he added.

District Educational Officer T Pranitha also appreciated the work, stating that she felt happy because the stories were not only interesting, but funny as well. “The language they used is simply superb,” the DEO added.

Interestingly, Gangaiah won the district-level best teacher award in 2015 and 2020. He was posted at the primary school in Yapalguda in 2012.