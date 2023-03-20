Unseasonal rains damaged stand crops in erstwhile Karimnagar

Maize, mango, paddy and other crops were damaged following untimely rains which lashed Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagtial and Peddapalli districts during the last two days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 AM, Mon - 20 March 23

Agriculture officials examining damaged maize crop in Jagtial.

Karimnagar: Unseasonal rains coupled with gales and hailstorms damaged standing crops across the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Maize, mango, paddy and other crops were damaged following untimely rains which lashed Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagtial and Peddapalli districts during the last two days.

Maize crop was damaged in a larger extent of area in Gangadhara, Ramadugu, Shankarapatnam, Manakondur, Huzurabad, Veenavanka, Jammikunta, Chigurumamidi and other mandals in Karimnagar as well as Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao instructed Rajanna-Sircilla district Collector Anurag Jayanthi to submit crop damage report by conducting ground level survey.

MLC Padi Koushik Reddy along with SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas examined damaged maize crop in Huzurabad assembly constituency on Sunday. Interacting with farmers, MLC assured to do justice to affected farmers by bringing the issue to the notice of the state government. Assuring to extend all the support, he said that Telangana government would be with farmers.

Jagtial DAO Suresh Kumar examined damaged crops in Chelgal of Jagtial rural mandal. He also examined damaged maize and sesame crops in Kalikota of Kathalapur mandal and Pasunuru and Mothukuraopeta of Medipalli mandal.