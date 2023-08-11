Unsold Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda, Pocharam projects to be sold without auction

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited is offering for a good opportunity for prospective home buyers to own a two bedroom or single bedroom flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam projects without auction and on first-come-first-serve basis.

The Corporation had auctioned the sale of three, two and single bedroom flats at both Pocharam and Bandlaguda projects. However, 182 single bedroom flats were leftover at Bandlaguda project and 357 double bedroom flats and 256 single bedroom flats were left unsold at Pocharam project in the auction.

The Corporation is now offering an opportunity to own these flats on payment of token advance in the form of Rs.2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh demand draft for double bedroom and single bedroom flats respectively. The demand draft should be drawn in favour of Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA payable at Hyderabad.

The DD can be handed over at the Corporation Head Office, Bandlaguda or Pocharam project offices. After obtaining the allotment orders, home buyers have to pay the balance amount of the flats in 60 days.

The token advance would be adjusted in the total flat cost. If for any reason, the allotment order is not issued, the token advance would be refunded to the applicant. In case home buyers fail to pay the balance amount within 60 days, the token advance would be forfeited.

Single bedroom area is about 545 square feet and double bedroom flat measures about 767 square feet. The Corporation has fixed Rs.2,500 as the cost per square feet. For more details log on www.hmda.gov.in