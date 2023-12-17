| Uoh Students Union Demands Thorough Enquiry Into Deaths Of Two Non Teaching Staff

UOH Students’ union demands thorough enquiry into deaths of two non-teaching staff

The students wanted a thorough probe including alleged caste discrimination faced by the contractual workers on the university campus

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad Students’ union 2023-24 demanded the administration for a thorough and independent enquiry into the recent deaths of two non-teaching staff.

In a statement, the students’ union said Praveen, a sanitation worker on outsourcing basis, took his life at the workplace on December 12 over the allegations of him being harassed by the section officer of the sanitation department.

Another non-teaching staff Vinod, an office assistant at Department of Hindi on contract basis, suffered a cardiac arrest while working in the department and passed away on December 11, the union said, adding that Vinod was also allegedly harassed and overburdened by the department head.

The students wanted a thorough probe including alleged caste discrimination faced by the contractual workers on the university campus. To ensure free and fair enquiry, they wanted removal of officials concerned besides demanding fair compensation and a permanent job to a member of both families.