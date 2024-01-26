Upset over lover’s death, girl ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 08:49 PM

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over the death of her lover, a woman died by suicide at her house in Jeedimetla on Thursday night.

The victim identified as K. Akhila (20), who worked at a supermarket in Suchitra was staying with her family at Ayodhya Nagar in Jeedimetla.

According to the police, Akhila who moved to the city a year ago was in a relationship with one Madhu Goud, a colleague.

While both had plans to marry, their families disapproved the relationship, forcing both to quit jobs. Following this, Madhu Goud died by suicide recently at his house in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

On Thursday night, Akhila died by hanging in her house. The Jeedimetla police are investigating.