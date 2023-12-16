Ursids meteor shower set to dazzle Hyderabad’s sky ahead of Christmas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:59 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Sky-watchers in Hyderabad were treated to a celestial spectacle as the Geminid meteor shower illuminated the night sky on Thursday, showcasing its annual peak. As this breathtaking display winds down, anticipation rises for the Ursids meteor shower, marking the final major meteor event of the year, set in the Northern Hemisphere’s sky.

According to Time and Date, the Ursids showers will grace the city’s skies from December 17 to December 26, with the peak expected on December 22 through the night of December 23.

Enthusiasts might witness up to 10 meteors per hour at the shower’s peak, providing a captivating visual experience, as outlined by Time and Date’s Interactive Meteor Shower Sky Map. An opportune moment for viewing is predicted on December 23, with exceptional visibility between 2:55 am and 5:50 pm.

The Ursids derive their name from appearing to emanate from the constellation Ursa Minor in the sky and are associated with the 8P/Tuttle comet, adding a fascinating cosmic backdrop to their display.

For those eager to catch a glimpse of the Ursids, Time and Date recommends a simple approach – no specialized equipment or expertise required. The key ingredients are a clear sky, patience, and the help of the interactive meteor shower sky map featuring visibility conditions.