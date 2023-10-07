Valedictory of IC3T-2023 held at KITS Warangal

The conference was a two-day event held on October 6 and 7, and saw over 70 quality research papers being presented by delegates from 17 countries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hanamkonda: The valedictory of the 5th Scopus Indexing International Conference on “Computer and Communication Technologies (IC3T-2023)” was held on Saturday at KITS Warangal.

The conference chair and convenor, Professor B. Rama Devi, Department of ECE, KITSW, said that the AI workshop held as part of the conference had imparted technical skills among students and the research community. She also highlighted the role of AI in powering autonomous systems in ECE.

The KITSW Principal and Conference Chair, Professor K. Ashoka Reddy, said that over 200 research delegates from across the globe had participated in the conference and gained skills in AI applications.

He also mentioned that the Department of ECE had conducted a two-day offline workshop on “AI and Machine Learning Essentials: Bridging the Gap from Novice to Intermediate” for the benefit of second and third-year students as part of the IC3T-2023 conference.