Vamshi Paidipally responds to trolls comparing Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Varisu’

Hyderabad: Vamshi Paidipally’s ‘Varisu’, starring Thalapathy Vijay, hit the theatres recently drew criticism for its mundane plot with some fans even stating that the film has a heavy TV serial hangover. However, Vamshi reacted to these comments in his latest interview.

The filmmaker questioned people calling it a serial and if they are aware of the effort that goes into making films. He also stated that TV serials should not be devalued as it is a creative job too.

“You know how tough it is to make a film these days? Do you know how much a team is working out there to make a film work? You know how much hard work people are putting in to entertain audiences? Brother, it’s not a joke. There are so many sacrifices every filmmaker is making,” Vamshi said in an interview with ‘Cinema Vikatan’.

He went on to talk about the hard work actor Vijay, whom he describes as one of the biggest stars in the country, puts in to rehearse his dialogues, dance steps and acting.

“What do you mean it’s like TV serial? Why are you degrading TV serials? Do you know how many people it’s keeping engrossed in the evenings? Go home and see your uncle and grandma watching serials. Their lives are getting engaged due to these serials. Don’t degrade anything, brother. That’s also creative job. This is also one. If you want to put down people, remember you’re putting down yourself,” he further added.

Well, the video, which went viral online, did not go down well with netizens, who found the director’s attitude and statements “very rude”.

“Everyone works hard. Rehearsing steps and practicing dialogues is an actor’s responsibility…not something to be glorified. People called a bad movie bad. Learn from it and try to grow instead of becoming emotional. You people earn in 100s of crores. Be more responsible for the work you do (sic),” wrote a user.

“Brother you are not doing it for free @directorvamshi brother…you guys were paid for the job and u r not doing sacrifices!! Every profession has its own way of struggles,stress. Better learn to handle criticism and excel urself..v are not joking around by spending our own money (sic),” another tweet read.

‘Varisu’ (‘Varasudu’ in Telugu) is an emotional family entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film boasts a huge star cast, including Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Shaam, Prabhu, Sarathkumar and Jayasudha in important roles.