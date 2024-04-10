Vanajeevi Ramaiah inaugurates carbide-free Mango mela in Khammam

A farmer Banothu Lakshman Naik of Govindrala village is offering various types of naturally ripened mangoes to the people at reasonable prices at the mela being organised at Pavilion grounds.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 April 2024, 06:16 PM

Vanajeevi Ramaiah inaugurated ‘Carbide-free Mango Mela’ in Khammam on Wednesday.

A farmer Banothu Lakshman Naik of Govindrala village in Kamepalli mandal of Khammam district is offering various types of naturally ripened mangoes to the people at reasonable prices at the mela being organised at Pavilion grounds.

Speaking after inaugurating the mela Ramaiah said consuming carbide-free mangoes is good for health and one should avoid mangoes ripened using artificial agents as they could harm one’s health.

Laxman Naik informed said that he started carbide-free mangoes mela in the year 2013 with encouragement from the then Khammam Collector Siddhartha Jain and former minister Ram Reddy Venkat Reddy.

This year the mela completed 12 years with the support of the people. Mangoes are ripened in ripening chambers without using any chemicals. Mango varieties like Chinna rasalu, Banginapalli, Cherukurasam, Dasheri, Himayat, Peddarasalu, Suvarnarekha, Alphonso, Mallika, Tella gulabi, Jalalu, Neelam and many others are available at low prices, he said

One kilogram of fruits would be given free of cost to those who buy 10 kg fruits and the mela would be conducted for 45 days, Laxman Naik said.