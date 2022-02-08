VC Sajjanar advises RTC drivers to ensure passenger safety

Hyderabad: The Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, VC Sajjanar, addressed the employees all over the State virtually, on Tuesday. The meeting, which was conducted before the Medaram jatara special operations, was attended by a total of 40,000 employees.

While appreciating the work of drivers, conductors, mechanical staff, supervisors and officers, Sajjanar appealed to the employees to maintain their health, go for booster dose, and follow all the Covid-appropriate behaviour. Advising the drivers to ensure passenger safety, he asked them to be vigilant and alert while on duty. He also instructed them to work closely with Endowment, Revenue, Health, Police and other officials and ensure proper coordination.

