| Ved Bowls To Lordscc To 9 Wicket Victory Over Azad Cc In Hca C Division One Day League

Ved bowls to LordsCC to 9-wicket victory over Azad CC in HCA C Division one-day league

Ved Reddy returned with an impressive 6/8 bowling figures to bowl LordsCC to a nine-wicket victory over Azad CC in the HCA C Division one-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Ved Reddy and G Shiva Sai.

Hyderabad: Ved Reddy returned with an impressive 6/8 bowling figures to bowl LordsCC to a nine-wicket victory over Azad CC in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In another match, Vijith scalped five wickets as his Shalimar CC defeated Noble CC by 63 runs. Also hogging the limelight were G Shiva Sai (118) and Hrishikesh Singh (107) who slammed centuries in Shalimar XI and Reliance CC respectively.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league:

Shalimar XI 292/7 in 42 overs (G Shiva Sai 118, G Aditya 56 no) bt Royal CC 231/8 in 42 overs (Hari Krishna 82, A Ashritha 52); Shalimar CC 169 in 45 overs (Arnav Reddy 3/35, P Ramakrishna 3/25) bt Noble CC 106 in 29.1 overs (Vijith 5/24); Azad CC 93 in 28.5 overs (Ved Reddy 6/8) lost to Lords CC 94/1 in 18 overs; Reliance CC 237/7 in 40 overs (Hrishikesh Singh 107) lost to Picket CC 229/6 in 40 overs (Masih 60, Yash P 85no); SN Group 103 in 39 overs (Aditya Sreekar 3/18, Vamsi 3/10) lost to Youth CC 107/7 in 30.1 overs; Navjeevan Friends CC 245/6 in 50 overs (Puneeth Sai 86, Sai Brijesh 56no) lost to Manikumar CC 247/1 in 39.1 overs (Jeswanth K 80no, Akshay Kumar 71, K Shanmukhan 78); Lal Bahadur PG 99 in 38.3 overs lost to Abhinav Colts CC 101/3 in 16.5 overs; XI Masters CC 205/9 in 50 overs lost to Sagar CC 206/6 in 40.4 overs (Raj Kumar 89; T Israel Raj 3/34); Southern Stars CC 269 in 41.2 overs (Mohd Faiz Ahmed 66, Qubaib 68) bt Secunderabad union CC 138 in 32.1 overs (RS Rithesh 64, Y Akhil 3/31, Md Azhar 3/34).

Also Read Hyderabad Panthers beat Lal Bahadur CC by 211 runs in HCA C Division one-day league