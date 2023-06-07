Vemulawada police arrest two pseudo naxalites

The Vemulawada police on Wednesday arrested two persons on charges of extortion and threatening a person by posing as former Janashakti extremists

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

The Vemulawada police on Wednesday arrested two persons on charges of extortion and threatening a person by posing as former Janashakti extremists

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Vemulawada police on Wednesday arrested two persons on charges of extortion and threatening a person by posing as former Janashakti extremists.

DSP Nagendra Chary said Manuka Kuntaiah of Vemulawada and Pokala Sai of Sircilla took Rs.10 lakh from one Thirupathi of Vemulwada by promising him to sell a piece of land owned by Kuntaiah. Instead of handing over the land to Thirupathi, Kuntaiah transferred it to the name of his daughter. When Thirupathi demanded his money back, the accused refused to return it, saying they were former Janashakti naxalites and demanded more money from him.

They threatened to kill Thirupathi if he asked them for his money. Following this, Thirupathi lodged a complaint with Vemulawada Town police, who arrested the accused on Wednesday.

Also Read Woman devotee dies at Vemulawada temple