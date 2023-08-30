Vendor murdered near railway station in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Representational Image

Warangal: A samosa vendor, Syed Nazeer (39), was killed by unidentified assailants near the railway station on Tuesday night. Nazeer, who operated a food stall at Warangal railway station, was living with his in-laws in Shiva Nagar in the city. It is said that Nazeer had a criminal history.

According to the police, Nazeer had developed a friendship with vendors from Uttar Pradesh who sold key chains on trains and were staying in a room near the station.

A conflict erupted between these vendors and a Shiva Nagar resident near the station about two weeks ago, resulting in mutual complaints lodged at Mills Colony Police Station. Nazeer had attempted to mediate between the conflicting parties and resolve the issue.

The situation escalated on Tuesday night when Nazeer once again engaged with the vendors. This reportedly led to a heated argument during which one of the vendors struck Nazeer on the head with a rod, killing him on the spot. The accused fled the spot.

Nazeer is survived by his wife and four daughters. The Mills Colony police have initiated an investigation, with Nazeer’s body sent for autospy to the MGM Hospital.

