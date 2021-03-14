Veterans paid tributes to the brave hearts at EME War Memorial

Similar functions were held at the National War Memorial, New Delhi, and War Memorials at Pune, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Aizwal, Jaipur and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, a press release said.

Hyderabad: To pay homage to the officers killed in action and also to pay respects to another 67 officers who died since 1972, officers of the ‘Tenacious Tenners’ held a wreath laying ceremony at 1 EME Centre War Memorial, Secunderabad, here on Sunday. The day also marks the Golden Jubilee of their commissioning.

Similar functions were held at the National War Memorial, New Delhi, and War Memorials at Pune, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Aizwal, Jaipur and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, a press release said.

In the year 1971 on 14th March, 338 officers of Short Service Commission Courses NT10 and Tech 2 passed out from the Officers’ Training School (now Officers Training Academy), Chennai in the Rank of 2nd Lieutenant. All these officers had a unique opportunity of taking part in the 1971 Indo-Pak war popularly known as Bangladesh Liberation war.

It was a unique war history as a new nation (Bangladesh) was created and 93,000 prisoners of war were taken. Seven officers of the batch lost their life during the war on the western and eastern fronts. The historic military victory is being celebrated with much fanfare across the country as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ (Golden Jubilee Year of Victory), the press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier S Sreeramulu (Retd) recalled the valour displayed by the officers killed in action in the war and also significant contribution made by some officers during service to the nation and even after retirement.

