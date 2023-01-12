Vice-Sarpanch attacked by rival in Adilabad

Adilabad: A Vice-Sarpanch sustained injuries reportedly after his rival tried to attack him with a knife when he was in a hotel in Echoda mandal centre on Thursday. He was shifted to hospital, where he was stated to be out of danger.

Sources said Abdul Azeem, Vice-Sarpanch of Sirichlema village in Echoda mandal, was attacked allegedly by one Mustafa of the same village. The two were at loggerheads for quite a long time.

Azeem received injuries on his face and head when Mustafa stabbed him in full public view, resulting in profusely bleeding. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Adilabad town. His medical condition is said to be out of danger.

Echoda Inspector Nylu said that no complaint had been received so far.