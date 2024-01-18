18-year-old PSC aspirant dies in coaching centre due to heart attack

The incident of the student collapsing in the coaching session due to a heart attack was caught on camera.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 January 2024, 04:57 PM

Indore: An 18-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack in a coaching class. The incident of the student collapsing in the coaching session was caught on camera.

The boy, identified a Madhav, was a resident of Bhanwarkuan area. He was a Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) aspirant.

In the now viral video, Madhav is seen wearing a black shirt sitting amid several MPPSC aspirant, ans focussing into his books. Seconds into the video, he is seen showing signs of discomfort, before collapsing into the desk in front of him, even as his classmates try to rub him over the back and help him.

The video also shows how quickly Madhav collapses completely, slipping off his desk and fall onto the floor. According to a report on NDTV, the student was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died a few hours after getting admitted.

The incident comes at a time, when the media focus on “silent heart attacks” is growing rapidly, as at least four other lives have been lost due to heart attacks in over the past few weeks in Indore.

