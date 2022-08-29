Video falsely claims mob attack on Hindu homes in Hyderabad during protests

Hyderabad: A video showing a group of people attempting to attack houses is being widely circulated on social media platforms, stating that it is during the recent protests in the city following BJP MLA T Raja Singh‘s controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.

The claim with the viral video reads: “See the reality of #Hindus in Independent India (?)… Not only are #HindusUnderAttack, but we are not just moving but running towards an Islamic country… These are the people that behead Hindus #ArrestOwaisi free TigerRajaSingh.”

In the viral video, a mob can be seen invading a house. Later, the crowd can be seen being dispersed by cops.

However, the video was found to be from Pakistan. A reverse image search showed that this video was originally posted by a Pakistani journalist, Naliya Inayat, on August 22.

In her tweet, she said that the incident involved a Hindu sanitary worker Ashok Kumar who was booked under 295B of Pakistan’s blasphemy act over the alleged desecration of the Quran in Hyderabad city in the Sindh region of Pakistan.

“The allegation came after a brawl with a shopkeeper Bilal Abbasi who then lodged the complaint against Kumar,” she said.

While tweeting the video, she added: “Earlier, a charged mob gathered around the apartment building to get hold of the Hindu man. Police dispersed the mob and arrested the victim.”

However, mischief mongers ignored this fact and circulated the video saying that it was from Telangana’s Hyderabad. The fact-check has proved this to be wrong.

