Vigilance Awareness Week at PNB Hyderabad

Hydrerabad: Punjab National Bank commenced observance of the Vigilance Awareness Week by flagging-off a Vigilance Walkathon near Peoples Plaza, on Tuesday.

The Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from October 27 to November 2 with the theme, ‘Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat’ (Vigilant India, prosperous India). The event was flagged-off by Ashutosh Choudhury, Zonal Head and General Manager (TS, AP and Karnataka) and integrity pledge was administered to the staff and other participants.

Choudhury said that several activities have been planned at different levels for creating general vigilance awareness amongst the people. He urged every citizen to own the responsibility to be vigilant and join together for a prosperous India.

