Vijay Antony thanks followers for their prayers for his health

The actor took to Twitter and thanked everyone for their kindness and care

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: Vijay Antony, who made a connection with Telugu fans through the superhit film ‘Bichagadu’, gave him a positive reputation in the Telugu film industry.

Vijay had an injury while filming for the sequel of the film, titled ‘Bichagadu 2’, in Malaysia. He reportedly underwent surgery after his condition became dangerously worse. Now it appears that the actor is out of danger and is recovering, which is good news for his admirers.

The actor took to Twitter and thanked everyone for their kindness and care. He posted a photo of himself giving the thumbs up from a hospital bed and wrote, “Dear friends, I have safely recovered from a severe jaw and nose injury during Pichaikkaran 2 shoot in Malaysia. I just completed a major surgery. I will talk to you all as soon as possible. Thank you for all your support and concern for my health(sic).”