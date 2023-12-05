Vijay Hazare trophy: Hyderabad beat Meghalaya by 9 wickets

Fast bowler Kartikeya Kak scalped five wickets while captain led from the front with an attacking century as Hyderabad crushed Meghalaya by nine wickets in Vijay Hazare trophy match

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad's Kartikeya Kak.

Hyderabad: Fast bowler Kartikeya Kak scalped five wickets while captain led from the front with an attacking century as Hyderabad crushed Meghalaya by nine wickets in the Group B Vijay Hazare trophy match at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur, on Tuesday.

Electing to bat first, Hyderabad dismissed Meghalaya to 158 runs in 41.1 overs. While the Meghalaya openers were cautious in their approach, seeing off Ravi Teja and Rakshan Readdi, the introduction of Kak provided the breakthroughs. He first dismissed Raj Biswa in the seventh over.

Also Read Hyderabad swimmer Jona bags five gold medals in Inter-District Championship

Nitin Sai Yadav then got the wicket of bamanbha Shangpliang in the 15th while Nakul Verma was run out as Meghalaya were reduced to 52/3. Tanay Thyagarajan removed Kishan Lyngdoh in the next over. However, Tanmay Mishra (49) and Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva (20) added 69 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter departed when Rohit Rayudu got the batter in front of the wickets as lbw.

Rohit Rayudu struck again in his next over removing Swarajeet Das as lbw. Kak then returned to polish off the tail taking the next four wickets, including the one of well-set Mishra, to restrict the opposition for a small total.

Later, Hyderabad batted with intent chasing down the target in mere 18.4 overs. After losing opener Rohit Rayudu in the second over, Rahul and Tanmay added an unbeaten 159 runs to lead their side to victory.

Rahul hit an unbeaten 105 in 56 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries and seven sixes while Tanmay remained unbeaten on 49 off 54 deliveries. His knock was laced with eight boundaries.

Brief Scores: Meghalaya 158 in 41.1 overs (Tanmay Mishra 49; Kartikeya Kak 5/36, Rohit Rayudu 2/13) lost to Hyderabad 161/1 in 18.4 overs (Rahul Singh 105 no, Tanmay Agarwal 49 no).