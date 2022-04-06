Vijayashanti flays MIM corporator’s behavior with police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:28 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: Film actress and senior BJP leader Vijayashanti on Wednesday criticized the behavior of the Bholakpur MIM corporator with the police on duty in Musheerabad a few days ago.

Speaking after taking part in party foundation day celebrations organized at Bharkatpura here, she said such behavior should not be tolerated at any cost and to control these incidents the BJP government should come to power in the State next time.

Referring to drugs found in a pub at Banjara Hills a few days ago, she demanded that the State government should completely eradicate pub culture and advised the parents to take care of their children in view of the recent incidents pertaining to drugs.

