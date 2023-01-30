Viral infections grip Hyderabad

Although not grievous in nature, the infections are causing a lot of morbidity with individuals taking at least a week to recover

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Patient rush at Gandhi Hospital OP block. Photo:K Saibaba

Hyderabad: Fluctuating weather conditions during the last leg of this year’s winter season in Hyderabad and surrounding regions has led to a significant increase in cases of viral fevers.

Although not grievous in nature, the infections are causing a lot of morbidity with individuals taking at least a week to recover.

The outpatient facilities at almost all the Government hospitals, nursing homes and clinics in Hyderabad are receiving large number of walk-in patients with dry cough, body pains and fevers.

Almost all such patients are testing negative for Covid-19 and other bacterial and viral infections but have typical symptoms of the corona virus.

With the dry cold weather expected to last till February in Hyderabad, seasonal diseases experts have urged people to take precautions and avoid getting infected and end-up spending at least a week in the bed. Interestingly, this year, a large number of patients have also reported that the cough has been quite stubborn and refuses to subside, even after a week’s medication.

“We are receiving such patients in large numbers. But, people should keep in mind that these are seasonal infections and are not fatal. High risk groups including pregnant women, children and elderly with co-morbid conditions can take precautions because if they get infected, then they might take more time to recover,” says Superintendent, Fever Hospital, Dr K Shankar.

Till last year, Covid positive cases were the dominant viral infection during the winter in Hyderabad and other parts of the State.

However, during this winter season, cases of seasonal flu and upper respiratory tract infections impacting nose, swelling of upper airways with associated cough, fever or pneumonia, among children and adults have increased significantly.

Apart from viral infections, there has been a rise in asthma attacks and allergic reactions to cold and dry weather. In winters, the cold air causes airways to tighten further, making it even more difficult to breath. Due to its chronic nature, asthma requires long term treatment and inhalers play a predominant part in leading a healthy life with asthma, doctors said.